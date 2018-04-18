Man on the loose after killing wife, sheriff says

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Walton County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who they said killed his wife Monday morning.
Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran learned deputies were called to a home on Knox Chapel Road near Social Circle around 7 a.m. That is where the woman was found dead, investigators said.
Authorities said it was a domestic-related homicide.
