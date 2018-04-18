APD, FBI and ATF involved in joint operation at metro apartment building

ATLANTA - A massive raid is underway at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2’s cameras were at the scene along Lucile Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when dozens of agents from Atlanta police, ATF and the FBI descended on the building.
Authorities are releasing few details about the raid, but Channel 2’s Matt Johnson said agents seemed to be focusing on an upstairs unit inside.
Agents from the Department of Homeland Security were also spotted at the scene.
The only thing agents will say about the investigation, is that it is ongoing at this point.
