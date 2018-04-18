Atlanta mayor: More subpoenas expected in massive corruption investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told Channel 2 Action News that city officials do not know where the massive federal corruption investigation is heading, but she definitely expects more subpoenas.
WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the story Tuesday that authorities have issued two more subpoenas, including the first mention of former mayor Kasim Reed.
After more than a year of focusing, at least publicly, on a pay-to-play culture in the city's procurement system, federal prosecutors shifted gears and hit the city with demands for records related to purchasing card spending, including the spending of Reed.
Two contractors are already in prison for admitting that they paid bribes to win millions in city contracts.
The city procurement director surrendered to a federal prison Wednesday for admitting the accepted bribes to help steer contracts.
Two weeks ago, a former campaign advisor and political confident of Reed was accused of accepting more than $2 million in bribes.
But out of the blue, federal authorities delivered two grand subpoenas suggesting a different turn.
