0 Jurors enter day 3 of deliberations in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - On Thursday, it appeared jurors might be nearing a verdict in Claud “Tex” McIver murder trial. Instead, they remain deadlocked after a second full day of deliberations.

Jurors returned to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Friday to start all over again. The 12-person panel is deciding the fate of the Atlanta attorney who shot and killed his wife while riding in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident, but prosecutors disagree.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for live coverage of the verdict in the Tex McIver murder trial. We will stream it live on WSBTV.com and the WSB-TV Facebook page once a decision is reached.

Visit our Tex McIver murder trial special section for a look back at the case, including a live blog from the courtroom, daily video recaps, an interactive timeline and much more.

For the second time this week, the judge allowed the jury to sit in McIver’s Ford Expedition on Thursday, this time holding the defendant’s .38 revolve in an attempt to re-create the events of Sept. 25, 2016. Judge Robert McBurney agreed to allow it but first had to enter the vehicle into evidence, raising the ire of the defense.

“You’re just doing the work the state failed to do,” defense co-counsel Bruce Harvey said.

[READ: 5 things to know about Diane McIver]

Earlier Thursday, jurors re-watched McIver’s interview with Atlanta police that occurred three days after the shooting.

They had no additional requests for the judge Thursday and have not made any requests so far today.

Stay with WSBTV.com for LIVE coverage from the courthouse throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.