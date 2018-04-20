Henry County elementary, middle schools placed on lockdown

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two schools in Henry County are currently on lockdown after authorities say they received threatening phone calls.
Austin Road Elementary and Middle Schools were placed on a hard lock down Friday morning after the calls were received by the 911 center.
The schools are on a lockdown while authorities determine where the threat originated.
