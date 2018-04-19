0 DeKalb schools say major drop-off delays after 42% of drivers call in 'sick'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several DeKalb County school bus drivers called out of work on Thursday as part of a planned three-day 'sick out' involving 400 drivers.

The drivers are seeking more pay, better retirement benefits and better treatment.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was outside Tucker High School during dismissal time Thursday afternoon when no buses showed up to take students home.

Parent Barry Murphy said he was prepared for the school bus to not show up.

“DeKalb called and left a voicemail and said that there was a bus issue and there might be a delay in the morning,” Murphy told Wilson. “We were ready.”

DeKalb County Schools officials say about 42 percent of their drivers did not show up for work Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Teens find body of teacher missing for 3 years, authorities say

Judge allows Tex McIver jurors to take gun to SUV where shooting happened

Security guard sexually assaulted at downtown library, police say “For those bus drivers who opted not to come to work today, you have willingly put our students in harm’s way,” DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green said. Green said the administration learned about the planned sick out from drivers who did not want to participate. Green said those who didn't come to work will be required to provide a doctor's note, or they could be suspended, even terminated. “I understand that there's probably a pay issue, but even with that, the parents appreciate them so much,” Murphy told Wilson. “To those bus drivers who came to work today, I applaud, and I appreciate you,” Green said. DeKalb schools sent a letter home to parents apologizing for any inconvenience. The letter warned parents that if their child was a bus rider, to “expect a 60 to 90-minute delay for the afternoon bus routes. There could also be possible delays to and from afternoon athletic events.” The letter went on the say the district’s “top priority is safety and getting your children to and from school safely.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.