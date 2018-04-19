0 Security guard sexually assaulted at downtown library, police say

ATLANTA - Security plans are being overhauled at the downtown Atlanta library after police say a woman was sexually assaulted.

Police told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr a woman who works as a contract security guard had scissors held to her throat while a man hiding in the building tried to make her perform oral sex on him late Sunday night after the library had closed.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect after he got away. They have released the above photo from surveillance video in hopes of tracking him down.

"It's very alarming for us. It's very serious," said Lt. Andrea Webster with Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

A surveillance photo of the man shows him coming through the front doors of the Atlanta-Fulton library headquarters in downtown Atlanta hours before the attack.

"She was working at her desk and was approached from behind who held a pair of scissors to her throat and subsequently sexually assaulted here," Webster said.

At the time of the attack, the victim was unarmed.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Fulton County said that's exactly what they've done. In part it reads:

"Fulton County Police Department have debriefed with our contract security provider to review all security protocols and guard training. Security has been increased to include an armed guard during library hours. We have also communicated with library staff about security and safety protocols at Central Library and all library branches."

Because the attack happened downtown, Atlanta police are looking for the suspect.



EXCLUSIVE: Armed security now in place at public library HQ in Downtown Atlanta after unarmed female security guard was sexually assaulted. Police believe this man held scissors to her throat before the attack. Details on search for suspect @wsbtv at 5. pic.twitter.com/W7RKOeCI6b — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 19, 2018

