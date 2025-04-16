Sheriff’s office identifies man who died after running from Rockdale County deputies into lake

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man who ran into Salem Lake after a traffic stop in Rockdale County and died has been identified.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Murphy was pulled over at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday.

Murphy ran from the area of Old Salem Road and Underwood Road near the lake, leading to a foot chase.

While trying to evade members of law enforcement, Murphy went into Salem Lake.

Deputies said he swam across as they tried to establish a perimeter, at one point reentering the water and refusing to comply with commands to get back to shore.

Eventually, the sheriff’s office said deputies lost sight of Murphy and a search alongside Rockdale County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services started, but paused until daybreak due to low visibility and unsafe conditions.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also called in to help with the search at daybreak.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said they recovered Murphy’s body from the lake.

