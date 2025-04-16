Lawmaker ‘accepts responsibility’ after guilty plea, hitting cyclist with his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, of Marietta, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two traffic offenses in connection with a 2024 incident when he was cited for veering into a bike lane and hitting a cyclist.

A DUI charge against Seabaugh was dismissed.

State troopers investigated the incident and Seabaugh had to face the citations in Atlanta Municipal Court.

Now, the lawmaker is saying why he took the plea, though he also said he had maintained that he was not impaired at the time of the incident. The court later dismissed those allegations.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Seabaugh said:

“After months of reflection and prayerful conversations with my family, I made the decision today to accept responsibility for my part in a traffic incident that occurred last August and bring this chapter to a close. I entered a plea of guilty to two traffic offenses: failure to yield to a cyclist and violating Georgia’s basic rules of the road. These are traffic violations not criminal charges, and I take them seriously. After reviewing the evidence, the more serious allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs were dismissed by the prosecution. From the very beginning, I have maintained that I was not impaired and I’m grateful that the facts ultimately supported that truth.

The incident occurred at night on a stretch of Memorial Drive in Atlanta. I unknowingly turned right into an unmarked bike lane that was still under construction, with no signage, no markings, and no barriers indicating its designation. By the time I realized it was being used as a bike lane, I was already in the lane and trying to find a safe way to exit. Tragically, I struck a bicycle that had been laid on the ground by a cyclist who, thankfully, acted quickly to get out way. I’ve carried the weight of that moment with me every day since, and I remain deeply grateful that no one was seriously hurt.

After eight months of ongoing scrutiny my wife and I felt it was time to accept the consequences for the traffic errors I made, fulfill my obligations to the court, and move forward. My decision reflects my commitment to take responsibility for my actions, not an admission to something I did not do.

As a public servant, I know my actions are subject to greater scrutiny and I accept that accountability with humility and transparency. I remain thankful for the professionalism shown by law enforcement, the court, and legal counsel throughout this process and most importantly, I’m thankful the situation did not have a more tragic outcome.”

