Georgia state rep. pleads guilty in Atlanta DUI case involving cyclist

ATLANTA — State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, of Marietta, entered a guilty plea for a 2024 case where he was accused of driving under the influence in Atlanta and hitting a bicyclist.

The case, which was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol in August, saw Seabaugh charged with failing to yield to a a bicyclist in a bicycle lane and DUI.

Channel 2 Action News reported in 2024 when members of law enforcement said Seabaugh veered into a bike lane and hit a cyclist. Witnesses at the scene said the cyclist appeared uninjured at the time, but Seabaugh was still cited.

The day after the incident, Seabaugh put out a statement denying he was driving under the influence, but a GSP trooper said in a report obtained by Channel 2 Action News through an open records request that the Congressman “smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from [Seabaugh’s] breath.”

The GSP said the cyclist suffered an injury but was unsure if it was from Seabaugh’s car hitting him.

According to records from the Atlanta Municipal Court system, Seabaugh entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

However, the details of the plea were not immediately available.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Municipal Court Clerk and Rep. Seabaugh for further detail and comment and is waiting for their responses.

