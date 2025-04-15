Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized, says he lost control of his face

ATLANTA — Lil Nas X says he’s lost control of part of his face and was hospitalized, the Atlanta-native rapper posted on Instagram.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Hill, posted a video of himself from a hospital bed on Monday saying, “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.

In the video, Hill laughs and shows off his attempts at smiling while a portion of his face doesn’t move.

“I’m so cooked,” he posted over another video on his Instagram story. “We normal over here; we get crazy over here.”

On Tuesday morning, he took to his Instagram story again to give his 10.4 million followers an update on his condition.

“I already feel like it’s getting better,” he said. “But this right eye...I can force it to close.”

He appeared to be out of the hospital on Tuesday morning.

