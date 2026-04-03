Widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms for Easter Sunday

ATLANTA — Some much-needed rain is finally arriving this weekend, but it may affect some holiday plans and events.

Saturday is 404 Day in Atlanta, and we will have some scattered storms and showers across, with some locally heavy rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the wet weather this weekend LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

As we head into Easter Sunday morning, a cold front pushes in and rain starts to move into north Georgia, with rain in the metro area around sunrise, which is at 7:19 a.m.

It will be overcast for Easter Sunrise Services, as the rain is starting to move in. It will be around 64 degrees in the morning and top out at around 70 by the afternoon.

There will be widespread rain Sunday with some embedded heavier downpours and isolated thunderstorms through midday.

That will start to move out late in the day, and we will be a bit cooler.

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