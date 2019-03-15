  • Retaining wall collapse unearths graves at Rome cemetery

    By: Christian Jennings

    ROME, Ga. - Heavy rain across north Georgia led to a retaining wall collapse at a Rome cemetery.

    Channel 2’s Christian Jennings went to the scene Friday afternoon and found crews working to build the area back up. 

    Crews told her that two vaults containing caskets became uncovered from the wall collapse. 

    The area was under a tornado warning at one point Thursday night, but it is unclear if that contributed to the wall collapse.

