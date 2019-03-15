Tornado confirmed in Floyd County during Thursday's storms

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Floyd County Thursday afternoon.
Channel 2's Brad Nitz confirmed that damage in the area was caused by a short-track tornado.
Tornado confirmed from yestrday's storms. The NWS Survey Team has found a short tornado track in Floyd County. The team is still surveying and details are still to come.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 15, 2019
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is in Floyd County, where there was damage to homes and debris scattered across lawns. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.
I’m on the ground in Floyd County with NWS where they are checking out possible tornado damage from last night. LIVE at 12:30 pic.twitter.com/aIqNmIEH9v— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) March 15, 2019
The National Weather Service is still surveying the damage to determine how strong the tornado was.
The storms spawned several tornadoes in Alabama before moving into west Georgia Thursday night.
Rain and storms are expected to clear out Friday afternoon.
A tornado that struck eastern Alabama March 3 left 23 people dead.
We'll have updatse on the tornado's strength, witdth and track for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
