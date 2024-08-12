Quavo performing free concert at Urban Outfitters in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo is set to perform in downtown Athens on Tuesday.

The concert will be held at the Urban Outfitters on Clayton Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No tickets will be sold for the event and admit fans on a first come basis.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. For more information about the show, click here.

Quavo, from the group Migos, grew up in Gwinnett County and graduated from Berkmar High School.

Back in May, Quavo returned home to Gwinnett County for his annual “Huncho Day.” The event raised $50,000 for The Rocket Foundation that Quavo founded in 2022 after his nephew Takeoff was shot and killed.

Earlier this year, Quavo announced he would be giving $100,000 to 10 community organizations across Atlanta in an effort to curb gun violence in the community here and beyond.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rapper Quavo and other celebrities team up for charity flag football game The game took place at Quavo's alma mater, Berkmar High School.

©2024 Cox Media Group