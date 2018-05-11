  • Police arrest couple who disappeared after investigators dug up body near home

    Updated:

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A couple was arrested Thursday after they left while investigators dug up a body near their home, police said.

    Investigators were digging up the body May 2 when Micheal and Jennifer Huff vanished from the property they were renting located on Fleeman Road.

    Officials confirmed the victim was Montez Watson, who was reported missing in February.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    A tip led investigators to the home while they looked into the disappearance of Watson.

    [READ MORE: Investigators believe body in Barrow Co. is man reported missing from Walton Co.]

    Officials said Jennifer Huff was located in North Carolina and taken into custody on May 10, and Michael Huff turned himself in to the Barrow County Detention Center on May 10. 

    Michael Huff is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon, and Jennifer Huff will be transported to Barrow County Detention Center. 

    Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest couple who disappeared after investigators dug up body near home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer quits after controversial traffic stop involving grandmother

  • Headline Goes Here

    UGA student arrested for allegedly stealing Roquan Smith's jerseys

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dangerous police chases: Here's how often metro Atlanta officers chase suspects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man repeatedly stabs driver in road rage incident at red light, police say