Police arrest couple who disappeared after investigators dug up body near home

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A couple was arrested Thursday after they left while investigators dug up a body near their home, police said.
Investigators were digging up the body May 2 when Micheal and Jennifer Huff vanished from the property they were renting located on Fleeman Road.
Officials confirmed the victim was Montez Watson, who was reported missing in February.
A tip led investigators to the home while they looked into the disappearance of Watson.
Officials said Jennifer Huff was located in North Carolina and taken into custody on May 10, and Michael Huff turned himself in to the Barrow County Detention Center on May 10.
Michael Huff is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon, and Jennifer Huff will be transported to Barrow County Detention Center.
