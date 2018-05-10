  • Officer suspended, police investigating arrest of 65-year-old woman during traffic stop

    By: Mike Petchenik

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police have suspended an officer and opened an internal investigation into how he handled a traffic stop.    

    Channel 2 Action News obtained video of officer arresting a 65-year-old woman through an open records request.

    In the video, Rose Campbell screams for help before she is arrested. She told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik the officers pulled her out of her car and arrested her.

    The incident that led to the arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

