Officer suspended, police investigating arrest of 65-year-old woman during traffic stop

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police have suspended an officer and opened an internal investigation into how he handled a traffic stop.
Channel 2 Action News obtained video of officer arresting a 65-year-old woman through an open records request.
In the video, Rose Campbell screams for help before she is arrested. She told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik the officers pulled her out of her car and arrested her.
The incident that led to the arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
“I just panicked. I felt like my heart exploded.”— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 10, 2018
This local grandmother tells us how she felt when officers pulled her out of a car and arrested her. Today at 6, the swift action the police chief has taken in light of what happened. pic.twitter.com/bxtoyXq6l3
