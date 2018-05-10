VIDEO: NC teen in prom attire put in chokehold by officer at Waffle House

WARSAW, N.C. - Police in Warsaw, North Carolina, are investigating a shocking video of a man being put in a chokehold outside of a Waffle House, Saturday evening.
Anthony Wall, 22, had taken his 16-year-old sister to her prom. Afterward he stopped at the restaurant, still in his prom attire, to get something to eat, WTVD reported. He said he and the wait staff started arguing.
Police were called to get Wall to leave; they placed Wall in the chokehold, slammed him and then handcuffed him, WTVD reported.
Wall told WTVD, “I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that’s when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me.”
Police charged Wall with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, WTVD reported.
Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland told WTVD via a written statement that the department is investigating what happened and are talking to witnesses and getting videos of what happened. The district attorney was made aware of the case and will review it once the investigation is finished.
