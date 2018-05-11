Former first lady Rosalynn Carter to receive award during mental health forum

ATLANTA - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will receive an award during the 23nd annual Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum Friday morning.
The Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum, established in 1995, is held each May to address timely mental health policy issues facing the state.
Service providers, policymakers, advocates, media and consumers of mental health services in Georgia are invited to participate in discussions on diverse topics.
This year, the forum will include a special award presentation to Carter, a mental health advocate for more than 45 years.
Dr. Antonio Puente, president of the American Psychological Association, will present Carter with a Presidential Citation, an annual tradition that recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of psychology.
For the past six years, the Georgia Forum also has provided an opportunity to update local stakeholders on the 2010 settlement agreement and the 2015 settlement agreement extension between the U.S. Department of Justice and the State of Georgia.
In addition, the forum will host a panel focused on a Children in Need of Services (CHINS) pilot program.
