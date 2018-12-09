  • Police activity shuts down all lanes on I-85 in Coweta County

    By: J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Police activity on I-85 in Coweta County has shut down lanes in both directions Sunday morning, according to officials.

    All lanes are blocked near the Collinsworth Road exit, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s west-central district said on Twitter.

    According to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, a crash shut down the highway, though details about the cause are unclear.

    The interstate is closed from exit 51 to 56. Drivers are urged to use Ga. 29 as an alternate route.

