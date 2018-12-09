Police activity shuts down all lanes on I-85 in Coweta County

Police activity on I-85 in Coweta County has shut down lanes in both directions Sunday morning, according to officials.
All lanes are blocked near the Collinsworth Road exit, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s west-central district said on Twitter.
According to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, a crash shut down the highway, though details about the cause are unclear.
The interstate is closed from exit 51 to 56. Drivers are urged to use Ga. 29 as an alternate route.
#REDALERT continues in Coweta Co: I-85 south of Collinsworth Rd (exit 56); all lanes shut down in BOTH directions; NB take exit 51 to Hwy 29; SB take exit 56 to Hwy 29; investigation is ongoing and should last some time https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/fBYtUaLwX7— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 9, 2018
