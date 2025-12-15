2 people found dead in home owned by Rob Reiner

Two people have been found dead inside a Los Angeles home owned by actor-director Rob Reiner, sources told ABC news.

Homicide detectives are on scene in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death.

The two found dead at the scene are a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said. Reiner is 78.

The fire department responded to the scene at 3:38 p.m.

LAPD sources told ABC News that police initially began a death investigation that later developed into a murder case.

The identities of the individuals and their cause of death have not yet been released. Nobody is in custody, sources said.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation, and the department’s senior leadership is responding to the scene.

Reiner is best known as an actor for his role on “All in the Family” as Michael Stivic. He went on to direct several films that proved to be cult classics, including “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally” and the mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap.”

He and his wife, Michele Singer, married in 1989 and have three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story.

ABC News contributed to this report.

