  • LIVE UPDATES: Temperatures falling across the metro, ice threat increasing

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    Parts of far northeast Georgia are under a Winter Storm Warning and areas in the northeast metro are under a Winter Storm Advisory.

    A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Saturday for Union, Towns, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Hall, Banks, Rabun and Habersham counties through late tonight.

    Our Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologists have been tracking this system as it developed over the last week. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that some areas in the north will see wintry mix and possible ice, while much of the metro will see a cold rain. But winds are gusting in the 20-30 mph range in the north east metro and mountains, which could cause trees or power lines with ice to fall. 

    The could cause power outages. Georgia Power is already tracking around 15,000 outages across the state.

    LIVE UPDATES: 

    7:29 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose in Rabun County where it is slick, snow and slushy.

    7:21 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that drivers will need to watch out for slick spots on untreated roads.

    7:08 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said moisture will be diminishing across the area but with temperatures near freezing, there will be potential for slick travel. 

    6:58 a.m.: Road temperatures in northeast Georgia are around 32 degrees. 

    6:37 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said bridges and overpasses could get slick even if the temperatures are above freezing.

    6:23 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Rabun County where he is reporting slick and slushy roads along US-441.

    6:07 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that temperatures are freezing around Lake Lanier area, increasing the chance for freezing rain. 

    6:03 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to a man in Rabun County who said that he's out on the roads early this morning and said that "it's wet, but slick."

    5:35 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose is in White County where he is seeing snow on the ground. 

    5:09 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that there are reports of several trees down in White and Dawson counties. 

    4:20 a.m.: Temperatures in Atlanta are 37 and 33 in Gainesville. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that he's seeing reports of icing on the west side of Lake Lanier in parts of Dawson County.

    PREVIOUS UPDATES.

