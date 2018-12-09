0 LIVE UPDATES: Temperatures falling across the metro, ice threat increasing

Parts of far northeast Georgia are under a Winter Storm Warning and areas in the northeast metro are under a Winter Storm Advisory.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Saturday for Union, Towns, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Hall, Banks, Rabun and Habersham counties through late tonight.

We're using the most powerful weather technology to pinpoint the areas that could see the most snow and ice, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM

Our Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologists have been tracking this system as it developed over the last week.

[PHOTOS: Snow moving through parts of northeast Georgia]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that some areas in the north will see wintry mix and possible ice, while much of the metro will see a cold rain. But winds are gusting in the 20-30 mph range in the north east metro and mountains, which could cause trees or power lines with ice to fall.

[RELATED: What's the difference between a winter storm watch and warning?]

The could cause power outages. Georgia Power is already tracking around 15,000 outages across the state.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:29 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose in Rabun County where it is slick, snow and slushy.

Slick, snowy and slushy in Rabun County. GDOT is out clearing US 441. Live all morning on @wsbtv Sunday AM. #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/Aj7sm1wgJA — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) December 9, 2018

7:21 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that drivers will need to watch out for slick spots on untreated roads.

Scattered winter weather impacts across parts of the northeast metro -- keep a close eye on bridges/overpasses for a few slick spots on untreated roads.



More significant impacts in the mountains this morning. @wsbtv #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/qNwUfnFLHr — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 9, 2018

7:08 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said moisture will be diminishing across the area but with temperatures near freezing, there will be potential for slick travel.

BY MIDDAY: Moisture will be diminishing across the area but with temperatures near freezing, we'll have the potential for some slick travel and some icing on trees/power lines over the NE metro and certainly into the mountains.



Tracking live on Ch. 2 now. pic.twitter.com/f0eZJotxy2 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 9, 2018

6:58 a.m.: Road temperatures in northeast Georgia are around 32 degrees.

Think of these road temps near freezing as what you might expect on elevated surfaces like bridges & overpasses -- where there could be slick spots this morning.



Live now on @wsbtv now through 11am. #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/FGFXkNOp1p — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 9, 2018

6:37 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said bridges and overpasses could get slick even if the temperatures are above freezing.

Checking in on road temps now... looking at mid 30s now across Hall County -- that's good. Bridges and overpasses could be a bit closer to freezing... so be careful as you travel out and about this morning. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 9, 2018

6:23 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Rabun County where he is reporting slick and slushy roads along US-441.

Roads are slick and slushy along US 441 in Rabun County- Clayton. Live on @wsbtv #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/HSQqxiMUyh — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) December 9, 2018

6:07 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that temperatures are freezing around Lake Lanier area, increasing the chance for freezing rain.

RIGHT NOW: Temps near freezing around Lake Lanier giving us the chance for some freezing rain (especially on the trees/power lines) over parts of Hall/Forsyth/Dawson Counties @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SxTl7Lv6gI — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 9, 2018

6:03 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to a man in Rabun County who said that he's out on the roads early this morning and said that "it's wet, but slick."

5:35 a.m.: Channel 2's Chris Jose is in White County where he is seeing snow on the ground.

Waking up to snow covered roads in Rabun County. Live all morning on @wsbtv #SundayAM with a look at conditions. #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/Gmc0A2YOs2 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) December 9, 2018

5:09 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that there are reports of several trees down in White and Dawson counties.

Reports of several trees down in White & Dawson Counties... live updates on @wsbtv starting at 6am #StormWatchon2 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 9, 2018

4:20 a.m.: Temperatures in Atlanta are 37 and 33 in Gainesville. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that he's seeing reports of icing on the west side of Lake Lanier in parts of Dawson County.

PREVIOUS UPDATES.

