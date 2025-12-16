Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged to reporter boyfriend

ATLANTA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken Georgia Republican, has gone through some changes recently, having announced her imminent departure from Congress.

But there’s another big change, and it’s on her finger. She’s engaged.

Brian Glenn, who is a reporter for pro-Trump network Real America’s Voice, announced the engagement on social media, with a photo and the text “She said ‘yes.”

She responded with her own post, saying “Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!"

Glenn first met Greene in 2022 when both were married to other people. Following their divorces, Greene and Glenn started dating in 2023, according to the Daily Beast.

