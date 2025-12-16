Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged to reporter boyfriend

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene Moves To Vacate Johnson From Speaker's Post WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 8: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and her boyfriend Brian Glenn a host at the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network, walk together after she and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) spoke to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House voted overwhelmingly to save Speaker Johnson from Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to oust him from his leadership position, voting 359 to 43 to table the motion to vacate. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken Georgia Republican, has gone through some changes recently, having announced her imminent departure from Congress.

But there’s another big change, and it’s on her finger. She’s engaged.

Brian Glenn, who is a reporter for pro-Trump network Real America’s Voice, announced the engagement on social media, with a photo and the text “She said ‘yes.”

She responded with her own post, saying “Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!"

Glenn first met Greene in 2022 when both were married to other people. Following their divorces, Greene and Glenn started dating in 2023, according to the Daily Beast.

RELATED STORY:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read