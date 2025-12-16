Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump’s remarks about Rob Reiner

ATLANTA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called out President Donald Trump’s social media post addressing director Rob Reiner’s homicide.

Trump attacked Reiner Monday for his vocal dislike of Trump, saying without evidence that his death stemmed from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Greene was among those calling Trump out for his post.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home Sunday. His son Nick Reiner has been arrested in connection with the death.

Greene has been feuding with Trump in recent months, in particular in connection with the release of the Epstein files. She says this collision contributed to her decision to resign from Congress early next month.

She wasn’t the only Republican lawmaker pushing back against Trump’s comments. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky also said the president’s comments were “inappropriate,” and Rep. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma remarked, “We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics.

Speaker Mike Johnson refused to answer questions about the comments, Politico reported.

Trump was not deterred and doubled down on his remarks about Reiner later Monday, calling him “a deranged person.”

In addition to being a noteworthy director, Reiner was a vocal opponent of Trump.

Reiner espoused liberal causes, with those mourning his slaying pointing out he helped defeat California’s Proposition 8, which had banned same-sex marriage.

Reiner’s wife Michele Singer Reiner took the cover image of “The Art of the Deal,” Trump’s 1987 bestseller, Peter Osnos, the original publisher, confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group