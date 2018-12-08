0 Winter storm watch, warning go into effect Saturday for north Georgia

A large winter weather system is spreading rain in our direction as the threat of a wintry mix increases later today.

Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking this system as it developed all week.

"It's one of those weekends where we will feel every type of weather," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

We’re using the most powerful weather technology to accurately pinpoint the areas that could see the most snow with this rapidly changing system on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

We've got a ton of moisture heading this way -- flood watches, winter storm watches, winter storm warnings... a dynamic system is getting underway with wide ranging impacts across north Georgia. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 8, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Saturday for Rabun and Habersham counties in northeast Georgia at noon.

On Friday night, a Winter Storm Watch was expanded to include 15 more counties including parts of the north and east metro area.

Monahan said that some areas of the Georgia mountains could pick up six inches or more of snow. Freezing rain will also concerns some icy road concerns as temps begin to drop.

Temperatures started off in the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday morning but they will fall as a strong wedge builds in, according to Monahan.

FREEZING RAIN FORECAST: The potential for spotty freezing rain extends down into northeast metro late tonight into Sun. -- with impacts mainly on bridges/overpasses.



More significant icing is possible in the mountain valleys in far NE GA. #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/KNzcE1cQnx — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 8, 2018

FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch goes into effect for all of north Georgia at 7am -- most of us will see periods of heavy, cold rain. That will lead to the potential for floodings of creeks and streams; ponding on the roads. @wsbtv #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/ld5i3ACUye — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 8, 2018

