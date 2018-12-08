  • Winter storm watch, warning go into effect Saturday for north Georgia

    Updated:

    A large winter weather system is spreading rain in our direction as the threat of a wintry mix increases later today.

    Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking this system as it developed all week.

    "It's one of those weekends where we will feel every type of weather," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    We’re using the most powerful weather technology to accurately pinpoint the areas that could see the most snow with this rapidly changing system on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

    A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Saturday for Rabun and Habersham counties in northeast Georgia at noon.

    On Friday night, a Winter Storm Watch was expanded to include 15 more counties including parts of the north and east metro area. 

    Monahan said that some areas of the Georgia mountains could pick up six inches or more of snow. Freezing rain will also concerns some icy road concerns as temps begin to drop.

    Temperatures started off in the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday morning but they will fall as a strong wedge builds in, according to Monahan. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories