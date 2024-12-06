Plains post office may soon be renamed for former Pres. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. — U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock want the name of the post office in Plains, Georgia to be renamed in honor of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The senators’ legislation would rename the post office at 119 Main Street in Plains to the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office.

“Renaming the post office in Plains, Georgia, in honor of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter is a tribute to their lifelong service,” Sen. Ossoff said. “The Carters have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. A Post Office named in their honor of Plains is a small but fitting tribute to their legacy.”

“Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter led exemplary lives while serving Georgians and our nation and were fiercely committed to uplifting the lives of all Americans,” said Sen. Warnock. “Renaming the Plains post office after both of these Georgia icons is a small nod to their triumphant legacy in the Peach State.”

Congressman Sanford Bishop, who represents Plains, introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed on Thursday night.

From the Plains Peanut Festival to the Governor’s Mansion, to the White House – and to communities around the globe – they remained grounded and humble, and Plains always remained home in their hearts,” said Congressman Bishop.

In October, former Pres. Carter celebrated his 100th birthday at his home in Plains, making him the first U.S. president to live into his 100s.

This week, his grandson, Jason Carter, said the keys to the former president’s longevity are his faith and stubbornness.

“On a more personal level, I just think he’s stubborn. I mean, he’s never given up on anything in his life and he’s not going to start now,” Jason Carter added.

It’s been more than a year and a half since former Pres. Carter entered hospice care.

Rosalynn Carter passed away in October 2023 at the age of 96.

