Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Today marks 1 year since former first lady’s passing

PLAINS, Ga. — Tuesday marks one year since former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96.

Carter died peacefully at 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2023 at her home in Plains, Georgia with her family, including her beloved husband and former President Jimmy Carter, by her side.

Born on August 18, 1927, Rosalynn Carter spent over five decades improving the quality of life for people around the world.

She became a leading advocate for mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution through her work at The Carter Center in Atlanta.

Over the past year, the Carter family has marked several “first” occasions without their matriarch.

Jimmy Carter turned 100 years old on Oct. 1, his first birthday since Rosalynn’s passing. In August, Rosalynn would have turned 97 years old. And in July, Rosalynn and Jimmy would have celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary.

Growing up close by in their hometown of Plains, the Carters knew each for most of their lives. A then-Rosalynn Smith was close friends with Jimmy’s younger sister Ruth.

Jimmy and Rosalynn had their first date one night in the summer of 1945. He told his mother after that date that Rosalynn was the woman he was going to marry. The couple would eventually exchange vows on July 7, 1946, in their hometown of Plains.

In 2019, the couple became the longest-living president and first lady in U.S. history. They surpassed George H.W. and Barbra Bush’s record, with 26,765 days together at the time.

Earlier this year, Jason Carter told Southern Living that his family can’t fully understand what life without Rosalynn is like for Jimmy, but said his grandfather is “experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process.”

