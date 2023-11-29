A final farewell: Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest following private funeral

PLAINS, Ga. — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest today in her hometown. Mrs. Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96 at the family’s home in Plains.

The private funeral is underway at the church where former President Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School for years, Maranatha Baptist Church.

Wednesday’s service follows a more public service for Mrs. Carter that was held on Tuesday and included guests such as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush and former first lady Melania Trump. Multiple members of Congress and Georgia officials were also in attendance.

Former President Carter sat in the front row of the church between two of his children, Amy and Chip, who intermittently held his hands. He was tucked in snugly under a blanket featuring a drawing of his late wife. Carter, 99, has been in hospice care for 10 months.

The service featured several musical selections that were carefully selected by the former First Lady herself. Longtime friends of the Carters, Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood sang John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Her children and grandchildren gave moving tributes, remembering their mother and grandmother as a “hero” and nurturer of her family who was equally adventurous and committed to a number of causes worldwide.

“She had met kings and queens, presidents, others in authority, powerful corporate leaders and celebrities,” her son James Earl “Chip” Carter III said. “She said the people that she felt the most comfortable with and the people she enjoyed being with the most were those that lived in absolute abject poverty, the ones without adequate housing, without a proper diet and without access to health care.”

The pews were filled with political power players, but front and center were her children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren — all surrounding Jimmy Carter, her partner of 77 years.

“Their partnership and love story was a defining feature of her life,” said Amy Carter, who read a love note her father wrote to her mother 75 years ago.

“My mother was the glue that held our family together through the ups and downs and thicks and thins of our family’s politics,” Chip Carter said.

The Carters married in 1946 and became the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president; Rosalynn Carter was the second-longest-lived first lady, trailing only Bess Truman, who died at 97.

Mrs. Carter will be buried after a private graveside service in a plot the couple will share, visible from the front porch of the home they built before Jimmy Carter’s first political campaign in 1962.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

