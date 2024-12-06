What are the keys to Jimmy Carter’s longevity? His faith and stubbornness, grandson says

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter turned 100 years old this year. If you’re wondering what’s been the key to his longevity, his grandson says look no further that these two things: his faith and stubbornness.

Jason Carter joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast this week to discuss what has kept his grandfather going.

“We are not the ones responsible for when and how people leave this world in this kind of a way, and (his) faith story is one that has been important to him, and this is another part of that,” Carter said on the podcast.

“On a more personal level, I just think he’s stubborn. I mean, he’s never given up on anything in his life and he’s not going to start now,” he added.

It’s been more than a year and a half since the former president entered hospice care. Carter didn’t get to attend his 100th birthday celebration in Atlanta. Instead, the family held a small celebration for him at his home in Plains.

Jason Carter has previously said that his grandfather is experiencing life the best he can. He said nothing much has changed.

“He’s got big, good days where he’s pretty active, he’s up and active and talking and enjoying, including politics. But most days, he’s not that active, he’s going to sleep a lot of the time,” Carter told the AJC.

