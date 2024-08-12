Person hit, killed by train in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A person died Monday afternoon after firefighters say the pedestrian was hit by a train.

The accident happened at around 12 p.m. off Howard Street and Blayton Circle in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the pedestrian has died. They have not identified the person.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where CSX officials are investigating.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to those impacted by this incident. This is an unfortunate reminder of the very real dangers of trespassing on railroad property. CSX appreciates the swift action of local first responders. The incident is under investigation.”

This is the second crash involving a CSX train on Monday. Two men were hit and taken to the hospital in Cobb County.

