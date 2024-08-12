GA man gave minors alcohol, enticed them to “twerk”

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is being accused of sexually exploiting a pair of minors last month.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Alexander Randall coerced a pair of young girls to “produce a video of themselves, engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to an arrest report.

Part of his requests were asking the girls to “twerk.”

Deputies said Randall gave both of the girls Mad Dog 20/20, which is an alcoholic beverage.

This all happened at a home on Sedgefield Circle in Grovetown.

Randall faces two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

