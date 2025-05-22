Paulding County deputy back on the job after being shot

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A month after being shot in the line of duty, a Paulding County deputy is back at work.

Deputy Brice Mattick, 24, was injured and rushed to the hospital after a shootout with a suspect in a Paulding County home.

Deputies went to the home for a welfare check on Jameel Johnson, 22.

When they arrived, Johnson’s mother led them to the bedroom where Johnson was and took a rifle away from him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

When deputies entered the room, Johnson fired a handgun at them, striking Mattick in the shoulder.

Deputies returned fire, shooting and killing Johnson.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson says he spoke with Johnson’s mother after the shooting.

“She was very sorry for what her son did to our deputy, and we are sorry for what our deputies had to do to her son,” the sheriff said.

