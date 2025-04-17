Mother took rifle away from suspect moments before he shot Paulding deputy, GBI says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed after opening fire on Paulding County deputies on Thursday morning.

The GBI says Jameel Johnson, 22, was shot by deputies after he shot Deputy Brice Mattick, 24.

Deputies responded to a home on Hemlock Glen for a welfare check.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, Johnson’s mother led them to the bedroom where Johnson was and took a rifle away from him, the GBI says.

When deputies entered the room, Johnson fired a handgun at them, striking Mattick in the shoulder.

“When our deputies got here, they opened the door. The mom greeted them, she walked them to the bedroom where he was. Then, he turned over and started opening fire,” Public Information Officer Jordan Yuodis said.

That’s when the GBI says deputies returned fire, killing Johnson.

“This is not something we want to come to work and do. This is not something we set out to do ever. [It’s] such a tragic situation," Sheriff Ashley Henson said

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was outside Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where Mattick was being treated before being released on Thursday evening.

Sheriff Henson says the deputy is expected to recover. The sheriff said Mattick appeared to be in good spirits, but in some pain.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say welfare checks aren’t uncommon, but can sometimes take a turn for the worse.

“We knew there were potentially weapons on scene, but you never know what state of mind that individual is in,” Sheriff Henson said.

Henson says he spoke with Johnson’s mother after the shooting.

“She was very sorry for what her son did to our deputy, and we are sorry for what our deputies had to do to her son,” the sheriff said.

The other deputies involved are being placed on administrative leave while the GBI completes its investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group