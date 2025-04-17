Deputies say it’s a ‘true miracle’ after alleged Walmart shoplifter using scooter ran out of store

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected meat thief is on a roll, or as deputies said, on the run, after he was caught on camera stealing items from a Georgia Walmart.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Aaron Anthony Johnson, 58, for a shoplifting incident that occurred at the Walmart on Ledo Road.

Deputies said Johnson rolled around the store on a mobility scooter, stuffing his backpack with items, including several packs of steaks, two packs of razors and other merchandise.

According to LCSO, the 58-year-old stole a blue jacket, which he wore out of the store.

"What happened next can only be described as a true miracle,“ the LCSO said.

Authorities said Johnson’s leg became like those of “Usain Bolt.”

“He leapt off the scooter and ran like a track star out of the store, backpack full of unpaid Walmart merchandise in tow. Turns out, he was not handicapped after all,” LCSO said.

Another individual was seen on surveillance waiting for Johnson in the parking lot. Deputies said the getaway car was a red Ford Edge with a Georgia license plate DAS6727.

Johnson now has a new arrest warrant for theft by shoplifting and probation violation.

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

