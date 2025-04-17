Heavy police presence at Cartersville residence

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a heavy police presence at a community in Cartersville, with officers and what appear to be SWAT vehicles on scene.

NewsChopper 2 is on the scene at Iron Belt Road, where several police and tactical vehicles are present.

The situation unfolding is not clear and details were not immediately available.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the situation on the ground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group