Paraprofessional charged after incident involving north Georgia 4th grader

CALHOUN, Ga. — A Gordon County paraprofessional has been charged after an incident involving a 9-year-old student.

Keisha Carney, 46, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an incident at Calhoun Elementary School last month.

According to an incident report from Calhoun police, the school’s principal asked officers to come investigate after receiving a report that Carney had hit a fourth-grade student.

Police say the teacher left school early that Friday morning and less than two hours later was contacted about the incident involving Carney in her classroom. That’s when the teacher alerted the principal.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Calhoun City Schools for a statement, but has not heard back.

