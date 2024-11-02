Man shot in the chest while confronting suspects in front of wife’s DeKalb County diner

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for three people after a man was shot when he confronted someone trying to steal his wife’s car.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at Demetris Restaurant on Covington Hwy. where police were called just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of someone being shot.

Police say they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

Investigators say he saw three men breaking into a car in the parking lot. When he confronted them, shots were fired and he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mims saw windows at the restaurant that had been shattered by gunshots.

A regular customer told him that the victim is the owner’s wife and he saw someone breaking into her orange Corvette that was parked in front of the restaurant.

“This place has been open for years and years. I hate to come over here and see this, that this happened to her and her husband. I hope he recovers,” customer Louise Stoveall said.

Police have not released any details on the three suspects.

