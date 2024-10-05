North Georgia school district requiring students to use clear backpacks

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia school district is taking extra security precautions and requiring its students to start using clear backpacks.

The Fannin County School System announced this week that the new requirement will go into effect as soon as they receive inventory of clear backpacks. The exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say it’s a decision to keep all of their students and staff safe.

“We understand this is a quick change, but the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” they wrote in a statement.

There are exceptions for school-approved athletic, band and medical equipment bags, as well as bags smaller than a backpack.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett County Schools, the state’s largest school district, announced this week that they are considering making the same change, but some parents say they don’t think it’s enough.

“The bag is not going to do anything for a kid who has intent,” said Valecia Jenkins, a Gwinnett County parent.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Pres. Trump, Gov. Kemp tour storm damage together in Augusta

©2024 Cox Media Group