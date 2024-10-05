1 person dead after shooting near southwest Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA — At least one person has died after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, police confirm.
Officers were called out to a townhome community on Oakland Drive in southwest Atlanta just after 12:15 p.m.
Investigators say paramedics on the scene declared the victim dead.
They have not commented on what led up to the shooting.
There is no word on possible suspects.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
