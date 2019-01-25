  • Police: Driver crashes into Pier 1 Imports store

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON, Ga. - Alpharetta police say a vehicle crashed into a Pier 1 Imports store near North Point Mall Friday. 

    Police said there are serious injuries, although it is unclear how many people were injured or if anyone in the store was hurt. 

    There is currently a heavy police and fire presence around the mall. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene as a wrecked car was being pulled out of the store and onto a tow truck. 

    NewsChopper 2 is at the scene working to gather more details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories