Police: Driver crashes into Pier 1 Imports store

NORTH FULTON, Ga. - Alpharetta police say a vehicle crashed into a Pier 1 Imports store near North Point Mall Friday.
Police said there are serious injuries, although it is unclear how many people were injured or if anyone in the store was hurt.
There is currently a heavy police and fire presence around the mall.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene as a wrecked car was being pulled out of the store and onto a tow truck.
We’re currently investigating a serious injury crash at Pier 1 Imports near North Point Mall. We’ve had several people stopping to take pictures so if you see or hear about a lot of police/fire vehicles at the mall, this is the reason. pic.twitter.com/M2N9CisoI5— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) January 25, 2019
NewsChopper 2 is at the scene working to gather more details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
