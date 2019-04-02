Murder of mother of 4 at bank started with fight over cellphone, detectives say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A murder in a bank parking lot started with a fight over a cellphone and a possible affair, according to detectives.
Today in court, investigators gave new insight into the murder of a mother of four, and her estranged boyfriend told police he doesn't remember pulling the trigger.
Othniel Inniss, 58, of Alpharetta, was arrested last month after he allegedly fired the shot that killed Tynesha Evans, 45, of Alpharetta.
What we're learning about that alleged fight, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
The shooting happened at a Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street in Alpharetta.
We learned Inniss had also filed prior police reports on Evans in 2017 and as recently as February alleging harrassment and taking his cellphone.
Inniss is being held without bond. He'll be back in court next month.
We also told you last month, one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Tyler Perry called Evans' children. He offered to fly their mother's body back to her home state of Wisconsin to have a funeral there.
Perry also promised to take care of one daughter's college tuition. She's a freshman at Spelman College.
“At one point..you hear Ms. Evans day ‘shoot me, shoot me,”...Mr. Enniss yells for her to give back his phone(and)shoots her.”Via cell phone evidence, we’re learning about the altercation b/t this man, his estranged girlfriend before he killed her in a bank parking lot @wsbtv 4 pic.twitter.com/rTgpWzhv6x— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 2, 2019
