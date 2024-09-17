Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes of GA 400 NB in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of GA 400 NB are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles between exits 6 and 7, according to Roswell police.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. before Mansell Road.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett father found guilty of child cruelty in 8-year-old daughter’s death
- MUST WATCH: Robbers plummet through Atlanta Check Cashiers’ ceiling, steal $150K in cash
- Mother of 3 killed, 1-year-old daughter critically injured after head-on DUI crash in Floyd County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group