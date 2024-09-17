Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes of GA 400 NB in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of GA 400 NB are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles between exits 6 and 7, according to Roswell police.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. before Mansell Road.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

