Mother of 3 killed, 1-year-old daughter critically injured after head-on DUI crash in Floyd County

ROME, Ga. — Two people are dead and a suspected DUI driver is behind bars following a head-on crash earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Rome police, Omar Garcia was spotted driving a black Dodge Charger that turned east from Lavander Drive onto Shorter Avenue.

Officials said Garcia was speeding, which prompted a chase. RPD learned that the Charger was a Redeye edition – which is equipped with a supercharger and generates 797 horsepower.

The charger vanished, and police called off the chase and issued a lookout to all nearby officers.

Moments later, another officer, traveling south on Riverside Parkway, spotted the Charger at a distance still speeding eastbound on Turner McCall Boulevard. Once the officer activated their lights and tried to follow the Charger, the officer arrived at the scene of a severe head-on crash involving the Charger and a Honda Accord.

TRENDING STORIES:

The wreck resulted in the death of Kadrian Lamirical Harris, 23, and Malik Christyle Henderson, 23.

According to a GoFundMe, Harris was the mother of three children. Her one-year-old daughter was critically injured. Kendra Moten, the organizer of the GoFundMe, identified herself as Harris’ big sister and the one-year-old as Riley Harris.

Passengers in the Charger sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized. Their identities and ages were not released.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Garcia was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Garcia was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of serious injury by vehicle, DUI, driving without a license, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions.

He was booked into the Floyd County jail. Additionally, the FCSO said Garcia has a hold through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

If you would like to contribute to Harris’s family, click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputies searching for GA teen who has been missing for over a week

©2024 Cox Media Group