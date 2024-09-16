‘Beloved’ Georgia police dispatcher dies after driver hits her, takes off

SPARTA, Ga. — A Georgia police department is mourning the death of a dispatcher who was hit and killed by a car.

The Sparta Police Department announced on Sept. 12 that Mary Jones was killed by a driver as she was trying to secure items on a trailer along Interstate 95 near Edgewood Avenue in Jacksonville just after midnight on Thursday.

The driver accused in Jones’ death sped away after hitting her, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers described the car as a dark-colored Ford Explorer with damage to its front passenger side.

A spokesperson described Jones as a “dedicated member of the department.”

“Her loss is felt deeply, and we ask that you keep her husband and the entire Jones family, along with the Sparta Police Department family, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Also, pray that the offender is located and apprehended.” Police Chief Tommie Walker wrote on Facebook.

Troopers have not released a description of the driver.

