Teacher injured in Apalachee High School shooting out of hospital, shares survival story

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A teacher who survived the Apalachee High School shooting posted a public letter on Facebook.

David Phenix’s family said he returned from the hospital Friday. On Sunday night, he wrote to his Facebook followers.

“Physically, there are stitches, staples, and bandages to be removed and physical therapy to be endured. I was incredibly blessed that the bullet that went into my side and the one that entered my foot managed to miss every vital ligament, tendon, bone, and organ,” said Phenix.

A student, Colt Gray, began shooting inside the school before 10:30 in the morning on Sept. 4, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“The images, sights, sounds, and actions are immense and will be forever etched in my memory and will take weeks, months, and even years to process,” said Phenix.

Agents said bullets hit 11 people. Four of them died.

Cristina Irimie and Ricky Aspinwall were teachers. Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn were students.

“Families were shattered and worlds were turned upside down. Mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters were lost, and lives were changed forever,” Phenix wrote.

In the following days, the community came together, creating online fundraisers to ease the burden on families. A memorial outside the high school is filled with flowers and notes of encouragement.

“We will never be able to express our gratitude enough and we are humbled and overwhelmed by those who have reached out to us with unconditional love and acts of kindness,” said Phenix.

He mentioned those who helped him after the shooting. He said a fellow math teacher managed to put pressure on his wounds while, at the same time, managing and calming a class of 23 scared teenagers.

He said two 14-year-old students helped the teacher pressure the wounds while she called for help.

“You both are exceptional young people and have my everlasting gratitude,” Phenix wrote.

He pointed out the skill and professionalism of the first responders, doctors and nurses involved. He said his daughters and wife remained constant and steadfast.

“I love you from the deepest parts of my heart,” wrote Phenix.

