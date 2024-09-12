Student honors teacher killed in Apalachee High School shooting

One of the school teachers who died in the Apalachee school attack will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Cristina Irimie, 53, was a math teacher.

One of her students produced a very touching video in her memory.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Isaac Sanguma, 16, says it’s the best way to let everyone know how he feels.

“Music is my way of expressing myself. I was like, you know what? I need to get this off my chest and it really made me feel free,” Sanguma told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

On TikTok, he is known as Lezone.

He recently poured his heart out in song.

The lyrics include the lines, “This school won’t be the same. I gotta keep my guard up. Can’t break down. I know Miss Irimie wants me to go harder.”

Irimie was one of the two teachers and two students shot to death inside Apalachee High School in Barrow County on Sept.4.

Sanguma was in her algebra class.

He remembers a lady who was kind, sweet, and supportive.

She was an educator who treated her students like they were her own children.

Sanguma and other students regard her as a lady who should never be forgotten.

“In the short span of 3 weeks, I appreciated her being there for me and helping me. I want to let her know that I’ll make sure that the ‘world’ knows her name,” Sanguma said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspected 30-year-old DUI driver arrested after woman, 2 dogs killed in crash on GA 400

©2024 Cox Media Group