Carroll County

Motorcyclist punches side view mirror after ‘aggressive’ road rage incident along Carroll highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Chandler Kyle Detscher Motorcyclist punches side view mirror after ‘aggressive’ road rage incident along Carroll highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A man is facing several charges after being involved in what police say was an aggressive road rage incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 5, around 5 p.m., Carrollton officers were called to a hit-and-run on Bankhead Highway.

Police said it started when a motorcyclist, Chandler Kyle Detscher, displayed aggressive behavior on Highway 166 Bypass. Officials said Detsher was driving erratically and trying to hide the motorcycle’s license plate.

As the driver in a grey 2023 Toyota Highlander, signaled for Detscher to go around him, police said the suspect punched the side view mirror and sped away. The Toyota, which was owned by a local business, captured the motorcycle’s tag number and Detscher’s description.

TRENDING STORIES:

CPD found Detscher at his home and his motorcycle in a storage shed, with the tag still hidden.

Detscher was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Criminal trespass
  • Aggressive driving
  • Driving without a license
  • Obstructing traffic
  • Too fast for conditions
  • Motorcycle lane violation (lane splitting)
  • Improper lane change
  • Obscured or missing plate
  • Mirrors required

He was booked into the Carroll County jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sheriff’s post on deadly shooting outside courthouse draws ire from commenters


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read