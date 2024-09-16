Gwinnett father found guilty of child cruelty in 8-year-old daughter’s death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A verdict was delivered in the third trial against a Gwinnett County father who was accused of playing a role in his daughter’s death.

A jury found Cledir Barros guilty of second-degree child cruelty.

Barros said in all of his trials that he had no idea that his daughter was being abused before her death, but prosecutors told jurors that’s not the case at all.

In January, Barros’ 8-year-old daughter Sayra died in the family’s Gwinnett County home after Barros’ wife allegedly beat her with a wooden rolling pin.

Cledir Barros has been on trial three times since last month due to hung juries in the two previous trials.

On Monday, both sides made arguments to a new set of jurors before they started deliberating.

“For two years he knew this was going on in his house and he didn’t do anything about it and he withdrew her from school so she’s still alone by herself, home alone with a woman he knows is beating her,” prosecutor Megan Matteucci said.

“The state has to prove he knowingly withdrew her from school knowing she was abused and they cannot prove that,” defense attorney Tracy Drake said.

Prosecutors said Sayra had visible bruises from abuse from Cledir Barros’ wife Natiela since 2022.

The defense told jurors that Barros worked most of the week as a truck driver and believed his wife when she told him the previous injuries were from accidents.

“My client was completely acting with what he was told from his wife,” Drake said.

“He knows anger comes on her, angry, those are not my words those are his words,” Matteucci said.

The jury began deliberating around 10:30 a.m. and delivered their verdict at around 4 p.m.

