Father of 8-year-old Gwinnett girl beaten to death with rolling pin to be re-tried

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father accused of not doing enough to protect his daughter before her death is being re-tried.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is back at the courthouse, where there was a mistrial just last week after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Cledir Barros will once again stand trial for second-degree child cruelty. The father is accused of not doing enough to protect his 8-year-old daughter Sayra before her brutal death in January.

Police say his wife, Natiela Barros, beat her to death with a wooden rolling pin while angry with her stepdaughter at their home near Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, a new jury listened to opening statements from both sides.

“He called her a demon,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci. “He told his teachers this little girl was possessed by a demon and that she was his punishment for being unfaithful in his relationship.”

