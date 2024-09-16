MUST WATCH: Robbers plummet through Atlanta Check Cashiers’ ceiling, steal $150K in cash

ATLANTA — It’s something out of a movie. A wild robbery was all caught on camera.

It happened on Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Check Cashiers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Just as an employee was getting ready to open, two guys broke through the ceiling, and jumped down, knocking an employee to the ground.

The pair ran out of the building carrying a bag with $150,000 in cash.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Fred Stewart, a customer who said he cashes checks all that location all the time.

“That’s crazy. I hope they catch the guys and get the money back,” Stewart said.

